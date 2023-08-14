Driver cited after two-vehicle crash in Springfield

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection into Springfield Plaza.

Crews from the fire department also responded to attend to the fluids that leaking in the roadway.

Police said the driver of the van was cited for a right of way violation and for driving without a license.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle went to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

