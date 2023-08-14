Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

People gathered outside Northampton’s city hall Sunday, to call for changes in policing after...
Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton
Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South...
Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield
For the 13th year, hockey players in western Massachusetts came together in support of the...
‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men