LIVE AT 12 : Groundbreaking for new Holyoke Veterans’ Home

By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Holyoke Veterans’ Home will take place Monday, three years after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans.

Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, State Senator John Velis, Congressman Richard Neal, and others will be in attendance for that groundbreaking of a brand new facility, which will be called the Massachusetts Veterans’ Home at Holyoke. The project comes after the Veterans’ Affairs state home construction grant program awarded the reconstruction project $263.5 million.

The current complex was the site of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, which claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans during the pandemic

The project includes 234 long-term care beds, nursing support, and community spaces for veterans. These change come from legislation passed during the Baker administration, including the establishment of the new Executive Office of Veterans’ Services as well.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

People gathered outside Northampton’s city hall Sunday, to call for changes in policing after...
Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton
Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South...
Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield
For the 13th year, hockey players in western Massachusetts came together in support of the...
‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.
Driver cited after two-vehicle crash in Springfield