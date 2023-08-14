LIVE AT 12 : Groundbreaking for new Holyoke Veterans’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Holyoke Veterans’ Home will take place Monday, three years after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans.

Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, State Senator John Velis, Congressman Richard Neal, and others will be in attendance for that groundbreaking of a brand new facility, which will be called the Massachusetts Veterans’ Home at Holyoke. The project comes after the Veterans’ Affairs state home construction grant program awarded the reconstruction project $263.5 million.

The current complex was the site of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, which claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans during the pandemic

The project includes 234 long-term care beds, nursing support, and community spaces for veterans. These change come from legislation passed during the Baker administration, including the establishment of the new Executive Office of Veterans’ Services as well.

