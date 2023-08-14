LIVE AT 1:30 : Springfield officials meet to address recent gun violence

Aug. 14, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Dominec Sarno is calling for an emergency meeting with state and local officials to find a way to stop the growing violent crime numbers in Springfield after the latest shooting death in the city this past weekend.

Sarno is bringing together federal, state, and local leaders together at the Springfield Police Department Monday afternoon to discuss finding solutions to stop the sharp uptick in gun crimes. The meeting comes after the latest murder of a man on Saturday night on Dresden Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the gunshot victim who was transferred to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

According to Department of Justice statistics, it marked the 22nd homicide so far in 2023 in the city of Springfield, tying a 10-year record set back in 2013.

Sarno, over the weekend, addressed the record-tying homicide in a statement and said, in part:

“In light of the recent uptick in gun violence resulting in two murders this weekend, I am calling an emergency meeting of this task force to explore all options available to us to address this situation.”

“...We must use every resource available to us to ensure that our streets are safe”

This afternoon’s briefing will feature the involvement of Mass. State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

