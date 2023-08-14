Local Salvation Army, ‘Hope for Hawaii’ works to help wildfire victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the death toll rises from the wildfires in Hawaii, help is pouring in for those who lost everything. Now, Western Mass News is partnering up with the Salvation Army in Hope for Hawaii.

Major Stephen Ball of the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division told us the outpouring of help is due to the spirit of aloha felt by everyone on the island.

“The atmosphere is very – just high emotions, I would say,” expressed Major Ball. “There are some conflicts from time to time, but the spirit of aloha, the unity that’s there, is really reigning over all of that, I think.”

The deadly wildfires that consumed most of Lahaina, the western town of Maui, Hawaii, has the whole nation looking for ways to help.

Major Stephen Ball, the divisional secretary for business at the salvation army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division told Western Mass News the outpouring of support is bringing the community together.

“We’re getting more and more connected in that,” said Major Ball. “I think the presence is getting stronger on the ground. The initial response, kind of do this, do that, kind of a thing to get help is now making way towards a much more stable presence from volunteers, for distribution centers, and for all the various aspects of help that are coming from different state and local agencies in government.”

As you can see in the photos, this is what the Salvation Army Center looked like in Lahaina before the fires... and this is what it looks like on Monday.

That destruction has not put a pause on the Salvation Army offering help.

Major Stephen Ball told us that right now, it’s all about helping those in need of shelter and distributing meals to keep everyone fed.

“72 hundred meals is the average a day through the various shelters across Maui County,” noted Major Ball. “We’re looking for some points of distribution sites that we’re going to be going out to, to set up additional resource stations where we would bring volunteers to Mann on a consistent basis overtime. Cause’ this is going to be a long-term recovery.”

Our campaign with the Salvation Army, Hope for Hawaii is looking for financial donations right now. To donate to the relief efforts, CLICK HERE, where 100 Percent of the designated gifts will be used to support those affected by these catastrophic wildfires.

Major Stephen ball told us in the near future, the funds collected will also help by getting more volunteers physically to Hawaii to reach even more people impacted by the wildfires.

