Getting Answers: Family of COVID-19 victims react to new Holyoke Veterans’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey was joined by local and state leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new veterans’ home. This, three years after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans.

Some of the families who lost loved ones during that outbreak were in attendance at Monday’s ceremony. They told us Monday marked a new beginning for veterans in the home but they will never forget the tragedy they went through.

“I just wanted to come to be a part of a new beginning, I guess,” said Susan Kenney, a daughter of the veterans’ home victim. “With the groundbreaking, my heart breaks again many days between then and now.”

It was an emotional day for families who lost loved ones in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the former soldiers’ home in Holyoke.

“My father was one of the veterans that passed during the outbreak April 15, 2020,” added Kenney. “It started out because I didn’t get an answer trying to call way back then over 30 hours. So, I drove up here with is my dad, dead or alive written on my car which got some balls rolling. I met some other daughters of other veterans, and helped form the coalition of the previous from the soldiers home”

One of those daughters included Laurie Beaudette who also lost her father three years ago.

“While it is nice to have a new beautiful facility, we need to make sure the soldier’s home is fully funded and fully staffed to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again,” expressed Beaudette.

Monday marked the start of a new chapter as they were joined by local and state leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new Holyoke veterans’ home, offering 234 long term care beds for military veterans.

“To all of our veterans, most importantly, today is about you each and every one of you who have served,” added Gov. Healey. “It is about you. We are hired to work for you, go to work whether it’s in a state house or our nation’s capital to secure funding to pass laws to get the right resources in place to make sure that we are better serving those who have served all of us.”

Earlier this year, the state’s highest court reinstated criminal charges against two of the Holyoke Soldiers home’s top leaders who were indicted after the outbreak at the facility.

The state’s new secretary of veterans’ services assured they are committed to taking action to prevent another tragedy like that from happening again.

“We are committed to making Massachusetts is second to no one when it comes to veterans’ services,” explained Secretary Jon Santiago. “And to do so not just with words but also with actions.”

While the new veterans’ home of Holyoke construction begins, families told Western Mass News they will always remember the more than 80 lives lost in the COVID outbreak.

“There’s still a lot of feelings but we are moving forward and it’s going to be a great help to the veterans that are here,” said Kenney.

“Two words, never again,” added Senator John Velis.

Construction for the new veterans’ home in Holyoke has begun and is expected to be completed by summer 2028.

