New England Patriots prepare for Green Bay, Ezekiel Elliott signs $6 million contract

The New England Patriots were back to work this weekend following a loss in their first preseason game against the Texans.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
According to ESPN, that rookie un-drafted quarterback Malik Cunningham was getting much more reps with first-team starters following his good play on Thursday night.

Coaches are also high on rookie defensive end Keion White following an impressive debut against Houston.

The team is back for their second preseason game on Saturday night against the packers in Green Bay Packers.

Kick off set for 8 p.m.

The Patriots and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliot have agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Ezekiel has been a part of the Dallas Cowboys his whole career after being drafted in 2016.

