Rain Moving in Tonight - A Soggy Start Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice start to the week with seasonable temperatures, a nice breeze and comfortable humidity.

Clouds continue to build into southern New England ahead of an approaching warm front and humidity will gradually climb tonight too. The front approaches with a likely period of rain after midnight that will last into Tuesday morning’s commute. Rain may fall heavy at times along with a rumble or two of thunder. Poor drainage area flooding will be possible, though the threat for more widespread flooding is to our south.

Rainfall totals may approach an inch or more for western Mass, especially if we get some weak thunderstorms up our way. At the least, a half inch of rain is possible by the late morning Tuesday, then additional rainfall is possible later in the afternoon with a few showers still possible. Expect a fairly cloudy Tuesday with a northeasterly breeze keeping highs in the 70s.

A mid-level low will be moving from New York State into Canada Wednesday morning, which may bring a few spotty showers through, but overall Wednesday is looking mainly dry. We keep moderate humidity and should see a bit more sunshine, so expect a warmer day. Thursday is looking similar to Wednesday with a stray shower, warm, humid, and a mix of clouds and sun.

Our next weather maker is a warm and cold front moving into New England on Friday. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are looking likely with this system, but there’s still uncertainty on the timing. Behind this system, dry air looks to return for the weekend with a gradual warmup.

