Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting last week in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that Springfield police officers were called to the 500 block of East Columbus Avenue around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting victim

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Gary White of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

People gathered outside Northampton’s city hall Sunday, to call for changes in policing after...
Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton
Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South...
Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield
For the 13th year, hockey players in western Massachusetts came together in support of the...
‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
LIVE : Springfield officials meet to address recent gun violence