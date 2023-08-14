Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting last week in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that Springfield police officers were called to the 500 block of East Columbus Avenue around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting victim

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Gary White of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.