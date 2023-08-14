Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield

Western Mass News Logo
Western Mass News Logo(Western Mass News photo)
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Ty Coney and Mike Agogliati
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was an important day for the Italian-American community in Springfield as they held an Italian feast in the heart of the city’s Italian-American community.

A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South End. Later on in the day, a traditional Italian feast was held with food, music, and remarks.

“We just started our new chapter of the Sons of Italy right here in Springfield and we thought it was important to be loyal to our traditions this is a tradition that died out and we wanted to bring it back to life.”  said Salvatore Circosta, the president, Springfield chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

The celebration was a staple of the celebration of the region’s Italian heritage. While no one can accurately recall when the last event was held by the Assunta Society, organizers noted that it may be more than 40 years ago.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Northampton Police Cruiser
Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton
Hockey
‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices
The TS Mobile Accessories 2023 summer car show was held in Chicopee on Saturday afternoon.
TS Mobile Accessories car show to benefit Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital
The Amherst Senior Center hosted their second annual “Community Safety Day” on Saturday...
‘Community Safety Day’ in Amherst helps residents connect with first responders