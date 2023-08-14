Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was an important day for the Italian-American community in Springfield as they held an Italian feast in the heart of the city’s Italian-American community.

A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South End. Later on in the day, a traditional Italian feast was held with food, music, and remarks.

“We just started our new chapter of the Sons of Italy right here in Springfield and we thought it was important to be loyal to our traditions this is a tradition that died out and we wanted to bring it back to life.” said Salvatore Circosta, the president, Springfield chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

The celebration was a staple of the celebration of the region’s Italian heritage. While no one can accurately recall when the last event was held by the Assunta Society, organizers noted that it may be more than 40 years ago.

