Springfield man convicted for 2020 murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been found guilty in connection with a 2020 murder.

Isiah Taylor, 25, of Springfield, was guilty of first degree murder by a jury on Friday. The charge stemmed from the March 2020 homicide of 28-year-old Christopher Fonville of Springfield.

Fonville was shot on March 16, 2020 near the intersection of Carew and Chestnut Streets in Springfield. He was first transported to Baystate Medical Center, then transfered to Massachusetts General Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Fonville died on March 23, 2020.

“I hope that this verdict brings some degree of justice to Mr. Fonville’s family. At the time of his arrest, this defendant posed a grave threat to public safety. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their thoroughness in this investigation, which quickly stop him from causing more harm,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Taylor’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday. The penalty for first degree murder is a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

