Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

People gathered outside Northampton’s city hall Sunday, to call for changes in policing after...
Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton
Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on...
Mayor calls for an emergency meeting after another deadly shooting.
A special mass was held Sunday morning at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, in Springfield’s South...
Sons and Daughters of Italy hosts Italian feast in Springfield
For the 13th year, hockey players in western Massachusetts came together in support of the...
‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement