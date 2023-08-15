Behavioral health specialist on aftermath of traumatic Springfield murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following new developments in the deadly shooting that took place in Springfield on Tuesday involving three children under the age of 13. We have now learned the shooter committed suicide after shooting and killing the grandmother of the kids, and then opening fire hitting two of them.

The deadly shooting happened yesterday at the home, drew the attention of dozens of neighbors. We spoke with a behavioral health specialist who shared some of the resources available for people who have seen gun violence incidents like this unfold.

“A lot of these traumatic events raise a lot of anxiety; people may not feel safe so to be around people that make you feel safe is really the best thing,” said Matthew Robinson.

Horrifying moments played out on Monday afternoon at the multi family home on Berkshire Avenue. A Springfield grandmother shot and killed and two of the three grandchildren with her also shot. One now in critical condition. A family now in mourning and a community left on edge.

The shooter who has been identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves. Investigators said he left his upstairs apartment in this home and then forcibly entered through his neighbor’s front door and began shooting the people inside.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., captured this video of the scene. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, police officers entered this first floor apartment and found the shooter 34-year-old Victor Nieves dead on the floor alongside 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks of Springfield and a dog, both also dead.

Officers then entered a bedroom where they found three siblings, ages 12, 10 and 5, two of which appeared to be victims of gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to Baystate Medical Center, the 10-year girl was shot and airlifted to Boston Childrens Hospital where she remains in critical condition. The 12-year-old girl who was shot remains in stable condition at Baystate and the 5-year-old boy was unharmed.

Neighbors who witnessed Tuesday’s events unfold told us they did not want to go on camera for an interview said they are completely overcome with emotions following this incident.

Matthew Robinson with the Behavioral Health Network told us resources are available to help those coping with this traumatic experience.

“A recommendation for an outpatient therapist is always a good start,” expressed Robinson. “So, they can talk about what they saw if they are ready. Talk about what they are feeling about it and more importantly talk about how they can be safe. We also contacted some city officials to try and arrange for our trauma response team to come out and aid people with what they witnessed.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney’s office. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also released a statement on the shooting saying in part.

“I have spoken to the mother of the children who were seriously harmed by an unprovoked and despicable attack put forth by victor Nieves...I ask our caring community of Springfield to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers and be prepared to once again aid them in their time of need.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to cover the expenses for the grandmother’s funeral and medical expenses for the two girls who remain in the hospital, CLICK HERE.

