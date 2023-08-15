Bromley Road in Chester reopen following box truck crash

CHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bromley Road in Chester was closed Monday night after a box truck went off the road.

A tow truck was needed to get the truck back up onto the street.

Police confirmed that heavy equpitment was needed to rescue the truck and the driver.

No injuries reported and Bromley Road is back open Tuesday morning.

