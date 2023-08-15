Cloudy, damp, cool, and muggy this afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a soaking this morning with rain amounts ranging from around 1-2 inches for most of western Mass. Clouds hung tough and a northeasterly flow kept temperatures about 10 degrees below normal!

Not much changes in our weather tonight as cloudy skies linger as well as occasional drizzle or a sprinkle. Some upper-level energy comes through with a slightly better chance for a shower tonight and another few showers Wednesday morning.

A front lingers along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coast Wednesday, keeping humidity locked in along with a good deal of clouds. Some breaks of sun are more likely Wednesday afternoon, which should help boost temperatures back to near 80 in the valley.

Thursday also remains humid and a bit unsettled with partly to mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures and a low risk for some isolated pop-up showers later in the day.

Our next weather-maker will arrive Friday as a strong cold front and upper level disturbance. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely by the mid to late morning. There may be a concern for heavy rain as well as an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Behind the front, humidity lowers for Friday night and the weekend.

Our weekend forecast looks dry with lower humidity and some good sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday with 70s on tap, then we warm back into the 80s Sunday with a slow uptick in humidity late. Looking more humid Monday with a cold front bringing cooler, less humid air for Tuesday and Wednesday.

