Community comes together for ‘National Night Out’ in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After facing numerous weather challenges, Chicopee finally held their “National Night Out” on Monday night.

The event ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

“National Night Out” is celebrated across America on August 1st.

It’s been held in Chicopee on the first Monday of August for years.

Western Mass News stopped by Monday’s festivities and spoke with Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

He said the event is great way for the community to come together.

”It brings everybody out, coming together and building those positive relationships with first responders, especially the police department,” said Mayor Vieau.

Monday’s event included several different vendors, food, music, and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.