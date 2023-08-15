Getting Answers: Public meeting will address dirt bikes, speeding concerns in Springfield

By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting is just getting underway in Springfield to address public safety concerns including speeding and dirt bikes on Tuesday night.

Springfield residents will have a chance to speak out at this meeting hosted by the quality-of-life work group that just started at the top of the hour.

Police said they’ve seized over 50 off-highway vehicles including dirt bikes in the city this year.

They added the calls they’re receiving about the dirt bikes is down significantly over 60 percent in the past two years.

That’s because of an adapted strategy to crack down on dirt bikes including increased fines for offenders and an ordinance preventing riders from filling up their bikes at gas stations.

City Councilor Zaida Govan who chairs the working group told Western Mass News they’re hoping to maintain that positive momentum and shift their focus to speeding in the city.

“Recently, Councilor Fenton put forward a speed hump ordinance which is in effect,” explained Councilor Govan. “So, I’m hoping that is something that we could use citywide. I guess it’s in a trial period, I had one of my constituents on Dubois Street actually request a speed hump.”

Govan told us Springfield Police officers will be in attendance on Tuesday night. She’s hoping they’ll share insight on their strategies moving forward.

Western Mass News will be there for more on how they’re looking to pump the brakes on speeding and illegal dirt bikes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating a tractor trailer, motorcycle crash on I-91 in Chicopee
Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Humid with patchy clouds and occasional showers Wednesday.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
An update on a story we brought to you last week, a traffic stop caught on video that has many...
‘It’s just devastating’: Many speak out after use-of-force at a Northampton traffic stop
Hospitals across western Massachusetts and the entire country are seeing more cases of COVID-19...
CDC Report: Concerns rise due to spike in COVID-19, new variant cases
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: ‘Animal Craze’ petting zoo, ‘Tree 2000′ program, school supply drive