Getting Answers: Public meeting will address dirt bikes, speeding concerns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting is just getting underway in Springfield to address public safety concerns including speeding and dirt bikes on Tuesday night.

Springfield residents will have a chance to speak out at this meeting hosted by the quality-of-life work group that just started at the top of the hour.

Police said they’ve seized over 50 off-highway vehicles including dirt bikes in the city this year.

They added the calls they’re receiving about the dirt bikes is down significantly over 60 percent in the past two years.

That’s because of an adapted strategy to crack down on dirt bikes including increased fines for offenders and an ordinance preventing riders from filling up their bikes at gas stations.

City Councilor Zaida Govan who chairs the working group told Western Mass News they’re hoping to maintain that positive momentum and shift their focus to speeding in the city.

“Recently, Councilor Fenton put forward a speed hump ordinance which is in effect,” explained Councilor Govan. “So, I’m hoping that is something that we could use citywide. I guess it’s in a trial period, I had one of my constituents on Dubois Street actually request a speed hump.”

Govan told us Springfield Police officers will be in attendance on Tuesday night. She’s hoping they’ll share insight on their strategies moving forward.

Western Mass News will be there for more on how they’re looking to pump the brakes on speeding and illegal dirt bikes.

