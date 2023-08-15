Investigation continues into homicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead and children were injured following a shooting at a Springfield home on Monday and an investigation is still ongoing.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said there is no threat to the public. However, this was yet another act of gun violence that has rocked the Springfield area.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday at a home at 176 Berkshire Avenue and left both a man and a woman dead. There were also children injured, who were taken to the hospital.

According to the D.A., this has been ruled a homicide and the believed suspect is dead.

The circumstances are under investigation.

Western Mass News spoke to several neighbors who shared with us what they witnessed yesterday afternoon. We want to warn you that some of what they said you may find disturbing.

“It gave me goosebumps. I don’t know what type of pain that is and I don’t want to feel that type of pain,” said Thomas Whitlock of Springfield. “All the cops running around, running into the house. I seen one officer come outside with a shotgun”

“I was actually getting ready for work and we heard five loud pops,” added Selena Coppedge of Springfield. “I was coming out and saw the cops coming up to the home and we stopped and started watching and that’s when we saw the children coming out, bloody and I lost it.”

Coppedge also told us her 13-year-old daughter goes to school with one of the injured children.

Now, this tragedy follows a string of violence that has occurred in the Springfield area this year. There have now been 23 homicides in 2023 and according to the Department of Justice, that breaks the record for total number of murders in the city, which was originally 22 set in 2013, so now, this is the highest number in the DOJ’s 27-year homicide tracking data for Springfield.

Monday’s act of violence came just hours after Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called an emergency meeting of first responders, including Mass. State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, to address the recent uptick in deadly gun violence in the community. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said situations like this one are impossible to prevent and predict.

“There’s a level of frustration right now with violence in the city and in the region, but I can assure everyone that all resources are being deployed, all efforts are being put forward,” Gulluni explained.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the children at this time, but the homicide remains under investigation by the D.A.’s office, as well as Springfield Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

