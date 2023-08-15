Notre Dame Street in Westfield closed due to reported fire

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews are responding to Notre Dame Street for a fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Westfield Police Department, firefighters are being deployed to the area of Notre Dame Street between North Elm Street and Crown Street for reports of a fire.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

