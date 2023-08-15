Police investigating a tractor trailer, motorcycle crash on I-91 in Chicopee

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to the area of I-91 South in Chicopee for a serious crash on Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers are on scene that involve a tractor trailer and a motorcycle which caused all lanes on I-91 in Chicopee to be closed.

Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.

Officials ask the public to avoid the are at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

