Police investigating a tractor trailer, motorcycle crash on I-91 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to the area of I-91 South in Chicopee for a serious crash on Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers are on scene that involve a tractor trailer and a motorcycle which caused all lanes on I-91 in Chicopee to be closed.

Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.

Officials ask the public to avoid the are at this time.

