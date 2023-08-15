Southwick Police search for a larceny suspect

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect on Monday night.

Officials said the suspect in a pick up truck was involved in a larceny in the area of College Highway and is believed to be from Suffield or Granby in Connecticut.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the individual or the vehicle shown, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.

