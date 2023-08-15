Southwick Police search for a larceny suspect

Police in Southwick seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect on Monday night.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect on Monday night.

Officials said the suspect in a pick up truck was involved in a larceny in the area of College Highway and is believed to be from Suffield or Granby in Connecticut.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the individual or the vehicle shown, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tragic scene played out on Berkshire Avenue on Monday afternoon where two people are dead and...
2 people dead, minors injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating a tractor trailer, motorcycle crash on I-91 in Chicopee
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.
Driver cited after two-vehicle crash in Springfield

Latest News

The New England Patriots were back to work this weekend following a loss in their first...
New England Patriots prepare for Green Bay, Ezekiel Elliott signs $6 million contract
After facing numerous weather challenges, Chicopee finally held their “National Night Out” on...
City of Chicopee comes together for ‘National Night Out’
Police in Southwick seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect on Monday night.
Southwick Police search for larceny suspect
A Springfield man has been found guilty in connection with a 2020 murder.
Springfield man convicted for 2020 murder
A bear was spotted Monday morning in a tree outside Thornes Marketplace in Northampton on...
Bear spotted in tree near Thornes Marketplace in Northampton