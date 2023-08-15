Springfield man arrested on drug-related charges

A Springfield man is facing several charges after an investigation by state and federal law...
A Springfield man is facing several charges after an investigation by state and federal law enforcement.(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man is facing several charges after an investigation by state and federal law enforcement.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 28-year-old Jarrell Smith was arrested on August 11 on drug-related charges after three search warrants were executed at locations in South Hadley and Springfield.

The investigation resulted in two bricks of cocaine, with a total weight of approximately 2,070 grams, being seized. A search of Smith’s Springfield residence led to the seizure of approximately 160 more grams of suspected cocaine and two illegally-possessed guns. Procopio noted that one of the guns was fully-loaded and was equipped with a laser sight.

Smith was taken into custody in South Hadley and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Additional charges will reportedly be sought for the additional cocaine and guns seized in Springfield.

Procopio said that charges may also be sought against a South Hadley resident in connection with this investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police
Police investigating a tractor trailer, motorcycle crash on I-91 in Chicopee
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Street in Springfield Monday morning.
Driver cited after two-vehicle crash in Springfield

Latest News

Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in West Springfield on Tuesday...
West Springfield Police search for 2 larceny suspects
There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
Wrong-way crash closes part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
MassDOT to pause Memorial Avenue roadwork during The Big E