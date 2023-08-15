Springfield man arrested on drug-related charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man is facing several charges after an investigation by state and federal law enforcement.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 28-year-old Jarrell Smith was arrested on August 11 on drug-related charges after three search warrants were executed at locations in South Hadley and Springfield.

The investigation resulted in two bricks of cocaine, with a total weight of approximately 2,070 grams, being seized. A search of Smith’s Springfield residence led to the seizure of approximately 160 more grams of suspected cocaine and two illegally-possessed guns. Procopio noted that one of the guns was fully-loaded and was equipped with a laser sight.

Smith was taken into custody in South Hadley and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Additional charges will reportedly be sought for the additional cocaine and guns seized in Springfield.

Procopio said that charges may also be sought against a South Hadley resident in connection with this investigation.

