Study: hot weather can have impact on your mental health

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though we’re getting a break from the extremely hot temperatures on Tuesday, they will return soon. Heat is not just felt physically, but it can also affect you mentally.

If you’ve ever blamed your thoughts or confusion on the heat, you may not be wrong. In a study published by the Public Library of Science Medical Journal finds that spaces without proper air conditioning in heat waves can negatively impact cognitive function. Dr. Stuart Anfang, Baystate’s vice president of psychiatry, told us heat can play a role in your mental well-being.

“Certainly, we’ve noticed that as the temperatures go up, the heat is more distressing for people,” Anfang said.

Even at night, when those temperatures can still be uncomfortable and you’re tossing and turning until you find the cool side of your pillow, the effect of that may not be seen until the sun rises the next day.

“People in hot temperatures are not sleeping as well,” Anfang explained. “And certainly, lack of sleep contributes to irritability, tempers, things like that”

However, it can be more than just irritability and confusion. The heat can also hinder people with underlying mental health conditions. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the hotter the heat could lead to higher hospital visits for people suffering from mood and substance abuse disorders. Also, if you take medications for mental health disorders, be mindful of the side effects that could have when you step outside.

“certain medicines can make you less able to modulate your own temperature,” Anfang added.

What can we do to stop the heat and our health from clashing? Anfang told us to try to stay cool and keep calm and maybe even try a hobby.

“Try to be, to the extent that you can, try to be in cool environments. People who don’t have easy access to air conditioning. It’s probably a nice time to visit a museum or go spend time in the library,” Anfang said.

In addition to taking up a hobby, Anfang also recommended another important ‘H’ – hydration. Water and liquids full of electrolytes can also help clear up confusion in the heat.

