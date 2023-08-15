Town by Town: ‘Animal Craze’ petting zoo, ‘Tree 2000′ program, school supply drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield and Granby.

A traveling petting zoo at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.

Animal craze traveling petting zoo was in the paper city as part of the weekly event held by the mall known as “Tykes Tuesday.”

The kids’ program is free, open to the public, and is best suited for children ages 12 and under.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, and City Forester Alex Sherman joined regreen Springfield President Dave Bloniarz for a special tree ceremony.

Local residents, community leaders, and partners in the greening the gateway cities program for a neighborhood attended the ceremony to celebrate the planting of “Tree 2000″ the two-thousandth tree planted as part of the program.

Lastly, an American Legion Post 266 is supporting Granby Public Schools by hosting the school supply drive.

The goal of this event is to ease the financial impact of purchasing school supplies for students and teachers.

