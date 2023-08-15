Town by Town: Catie’s Closet opens new distribution center, Girl and Eagle Scout projects

Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and South Hadley.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Catie’s Closet has opened their third distribution center in East Longmeadow.

The organization currently operates 10 closets in Springfield and Holyoke.

They’ve helped more than five thousand students gain access to clothing and other basic necessities.

If you’d like to make a donation, Catie’s Closet they will be accepting clothing, toiletries, and other necessities now until September 30th.

Lastly, three projects were completed this summer by local girl and eagle scout groups in South Hadley.

Zosha Dimock, re-blazed the orange trail at Black Stevens Conservation Area for her girl scout troop.

Brendan Maloney, repaired a bridge at Canal Park that connects the trail to the river.

Finally, Owen Bauman cleaned up the trail at canal park for his eagle scout group.

