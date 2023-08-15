UMass Chan Medical School warning users of some state programs of data incident

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has begun notifying people of a data breach.

Offcials said people’s personal information was leaked. While the information involved varied by person, it included names and one or more of the following:

  • Dates of birth
  • Mailing addresses
  • Protected health information (for example, diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, provider names, dates of service, claims information, health insurance member ID numbers, and other health insurance related information)
  • Social Security numbers
  • Financial account information

More than 134,000 people currently, or previously, enrolled in certain state programs had their personal information leaked in a recent third-party data security incident.

Officials said that no UMass Chan or state systems were compromised in this incident, which was part of a worldwide data security incident involving a file-transfer software program called MOVEit.

The leak has impacted state and federal government agencies, financial services firms, pension funds, and many other types of companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Impacted individuals have been sent notice by mail and will be contacted by phone, text, and e-mail where possible.

