UMass Chan Medical School warning users of some state programs of data incident
WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has begun notifying people of a data breach.
Offcials said people’s personal information was leaked. While the information involved varied by person, it included names and one or more of the following:
- Dates of birth
- Mailing addresses
- Protected health information (for example, diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, provider names, dates of service, claims information, health insurance member ID numbers, and other health insurance related information)
- Social Security numbers
- Financial account information
More than 134,000 people currently, or previously, enrolled in certain state programs had their personal information leaked in a recent third-party data security incident.
Officials said that no UMass Chan or state systems were compromised in this incident, which was part of a worldwide data security incident involving a file-transfer software program called MOVEit.
The leak has impacted state and federal government agencies, financial services firms, pension funds, and many other types of companies and not-for-profit organizations.
Impacted individuals have been sent notice by mail and will be contacted by phone, text, and e-mail where possible.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.