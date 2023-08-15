UMass Chan Medical School warning users of some state programs of data incident

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has begun notifying people of a data breach.

Offcials said people’s personal information was leaked. While the information involved varied by person, it included names and one or more of the following:

Dates of birth

Mailing addresses

Protected health information (for example, diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, provider names, dates of service, claims information, health insurance member ID numbers, and other health insurance related information)

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

More than 134,000 people currently, or previously, enrolled in certain state programs had their personal information leaked in a recent third-party data security incident.

Officials said that no UMass Chan or state systems were compromised in this incident, which was part of a worldwide data security incident involving a file-transfer software program called MOVEit.

The leak has impacted state and federal government agencies, financial services firms, pension funds, and many other types of companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Impacted individuals have been sent notice by mail and will be contacted by phone, text, and e-mail where possible.

