West Springfield Police search for 2 larceny suspects

Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in West Springfield on Tuesday...
Police is asking for the public's help identifying two people in West Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in West Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, they’re involved in a larceny and credit card fraud that happened on Memorial Avenue this past Saturday.

If you or anyone has any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact the Detective Hebert at (413)263-3210 ext. 222

