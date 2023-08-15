Wrong-way crash closes part of Route 9 in Williamsburg

Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.(Arizona's Family)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

MassDOT said that the road is closed in both directions near Myrtle Avenue.

The department added that serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

