Wrong-way crash closes part of Route 9 in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

MassDOT said that the road is closed in both directions near Myrtle Avenue.

The department added that serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

