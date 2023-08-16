2 hospitalized, after vehicle crashes near pond by Walmart in Orange

Several crews in orange responded to a car crash on Monday night near the town’s Walmart.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several crews in orange responded to a car crash on Monday night near the town’s Walmart.

According to the Orange Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m., when police arrived they found that a car had driven across the parking lot, over the grassy island, jumped a sidewalk, went through the wooden guardrail and a chain link fence, ultimately ending up in Walmart’s retention pond.

Fire officials said both people inside the car were not entrapped, and were able to be assisted to the ambulances.

The Walmart’s retention pond was also dried up and not full of water.

Authorities confirmed both people were then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

