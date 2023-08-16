3 people arrested, gun seized following Springfield traffic stop

Several people are facing charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Several people are facing charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that in the early morning hours of Sunday, officers were patrolling Bay Street when they saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed and fail to completely stop at a stop sign.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Boston Road and while they were waiting for other officers to arrive and assist at the scene, the driver, 18-year-old Jaiden Thomas of Springfield, allegedly pulled forward into the curb and deflated a tire.

In addition, while Thomas and three passengers were outside of the vehicle, officers reportedly found a loaded gun inside the vehicle. The gun, which had a capacity to hold 16 rounds of ammunition, was loaded with eight rounds.

Walsh added that one passenger, who has been identified by investigators, began to flee. A criminal complaint will be filed against that person.

Thomas and two other passengers, 19-year-old Ivon Johnson of Springfield and a 16-year-old juvenile female, were placed under arrest.

Thomas and Johnson are facing several gun-related charges. Because of her age, the juvenile’s name and charges will not be released.

