Agawam opting out of early mail-in voting for 2023 elections

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 2023 is the first year that Massachusetts cities and towns have had the ability to opt-out of early voting by mail. As of now, the town of Agawam has already voted to forego mail-in options for logistical reasons.

Agawam Town Clerk Vince Gioscia explained to us that the town felt they did not have enough time to get ballots printed and mailed out between the town’s preliminary election on October 10 and the November 7 election and to keep things consistent and avoid confusion, they decided to keep the voting process the same for both elections.

As of now, Agawam is the only western Massachusetts community to opt out of early mail-in voting, but more could soon follow, which is discouraging to many elected officials in the Bay State, including Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin, who told Western Mass News that mail-in voting should work for everybody.

“I think it’s unfortunate for the voters. This is about the voters. It’s not about the town or the towns,” Galvin said.

Gioscia explained in a statement to Western Mass News that “The Agawam Town Council is asking the legislature to pass special legislation to allow them to move their preliminary election date so they would have more time in between elections and be able to bring back mail in voting for the future.”

“Well, they could do that if they wanted to. We would certainly help them. They didn’t come to us about any of that. They just did it. They did not consult us before they did it,” Galvin added.

Western Mass News also sat down with someone who knows firsthand the challenges of managing mail-in votes to get answers on how they are able to manage ahead of the 2023 preliminaries. Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez told us it can be a difficult process and since some communities have less time to get the ballots out by mail it makes sense to want to shift their election dates.

“For example, Springfield, our nomination papers are available in February, so by June, we know who’s going to be on the ballot and it allows us time between June and September to be able to print all of the votes by mail ballots. Some places aren’t even in August. They’re still gathering signatures and they don’t know who’s going to be on the ballot until the very beginning of August and then their election is at the very beginning of September, so their window is a lot smaller,” Oyola-Lopez said.

However, Oyola-Lopez said some communities across the commonwealth may be calculating the cost per vote as well leading them to consider opting out.

“Is it logistically possible? Yes, but is it financially feasible for that smaller city or town? Do you have to pay for their own postage? Do you have to pay for the staff to actually man the vote by mail or the early voting and then they have to come to this decision that they don’t want to do,” Oyola-Lopez explained.

She added that although difficult, the work is worth it.

“You can’t really put a price on democracy,” Oyola-Lopez added.

Galvin emphasized that qualified voters in Agawam can still vote by absentee ballot if they are not going to be in the town the day of the election or if they are ill or any other reason that prevents them from heading to the polls.

