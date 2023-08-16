College student honored by Miravista for educating about mental health

Western Massachusetts college student Izzy Hess was honored Tuesday morning by Miravista Behavioral Health Center with its “You Have Our Admiration” award.
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Massachusetts college student Izzy Hess was honored Tuesday morning by Miravista Behavioral Health Center with its “You Have Our Admiration” award.

Hess was honored for her work educating young children and their caregivers about the importance of mental health.

The 19-year-old rising sophomore is the author of “When I’m Worried,” a project influenced by her own experience with anxiety and emotional wellness and one she undertook to be among the 2023 Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts Gold Award. The award is Girl Scouting’s highest honor.

Hess devoted more than 180 hours on the picture book project, as well as reading and discussing it with youth and their parents.

“I feel like it is not talked about nearly enough, especially in young kids, so these are the things my therapist taught me when I started seeing her and I just thought they would be helpful if more kids could see them, then maybe they would have less of a hard time. It can also be very hard for parents to know what to do or say to help their children, so I thought maybe this could help them as well,” Hess explained.

She told Western Mass News that, right now, she’s focusing on her psychology degree, but would love to write more books in the future.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Hospitals across western Massachusetts and the entire country are seeing more cases of COVID-19...
CDC Report: Concerns rise due to spike in COVID-19, new variant cases

Latest News

Police recovered several guns from a home on Marble Street on Tuesday afternoon.
ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to 3 arrests, 4 guns seized
Pumpkin-flavored coffees and bakery items returned to Dunkin's menu on Aug. 16, 2023.
Pumpkin returns to Dunkin’
College student honored by Miravista for educating about mental health
College student honored by Miravista for educating about mental health
A commencement ceremony was held on Tuesday evening at Springfield Symphony Hall.
Springfield Public Schools holds commencement ceremony for class of 2023