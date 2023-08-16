Family member provides update on children injured in Springfield murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The daughter of the grandmother who was killed in a Springfield shooting is speaking out about the condition of the children injured and her relationship with the gunman.

Alyssa Straight told us she was at work on Monday when she heard about the deadly shooting and dropped to the ground crying. She also told us she trusted the shooter who took her mother’s life.

“All you feel is just horror and pain,” Straight said.

On Monday afternoon, investigators said 34-year-old Victor Nieves walked downstairs from his apartment on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield, forcibly let himself inside his neighbor’s apartments, and opened fire killing 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks and a dog and injuring two of her three grandchildren, who police found hiding inside a bedroom.

“My nieces and nephew did not deserve what happened, to have that trauma forever etched into their lives,” Straight added.

Straight speaking exclusively with Western Mass News as she made her way to Boston to visit her 10-year-old niece, who was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital following Monday’s tragedy.

“We’re just offering support to my niece. I can’t really provide any updates beyond that, so we’re heading out to Boston Children’s. My sister needs me there because I need to support her,” Straight explained.

She also offered updates on the other two children who were inside.

“My nephew is perfectly fine. He’s already been discharged, he’s perfectly fine. My niece is going to be discharged today and so they are doing very well, as well as they can be given the circumstances,” Straight noted.

Straight also shed some light on her relationship with the shooter, 34-year-old Victor Nieves, who killed her mother before turning the gun on himself.

“I didn’t know him as well as say my brother and sister. I knew that he lived upstairs and I met him a few times, but because my sister trusted him, I trusted him,” Straight said.

The incident still remains under investigation.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the family. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

