Hampden Co. sheriff to miss annual cookout after testing positive for COVID-19

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has tested positive for COVID-19 just as he was scheduled to attend the annual cookout at the Springfield Lodge of Elks.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has tested positive for COVID-19 just as he was scheduled to attend the annual cookout at the Springfield Lodge of Elks.

The sheriff said the event will go on as planned, but he will not be in attendance.

The cookout runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p-m. You can buy tickets for $50 at the door or purchase them in advance. The ticket includes a full day of festivities, lunch, dinner, games, live music, and a wide variety of soft drinks and seasonal beers. Western Mass News caught up with Cocchi via Zoom and he told us he’s disappointed that he won’t get to attend the cookout.

“So unfortunately, I got up today at six this morning, I took my COVID test, and it tested positive, so I said ‘Oh no, what am I gonna do now?’” Cocchi explained. “It’s really a simple decision when you’re COVID positive. I had it early on and I weathered it very well, but some people don’t and people battle this in different ways and I could never live with myself if somebody got sick.”

Cocchi added that he knows the cookout will still be a great time even without him and he thanked friends and staff for the support.

