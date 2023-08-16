Officials identify victim in deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim in Saturday’s homicide in the area of State and Dresden Streets in Springfield has been identified as 41-year-old Dwayne Griffith of Springfield.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 9:30 p.m. where they found Griffith suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.