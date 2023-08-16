Pumpkin returns to Dunkin’

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - Pumpkin officially returned to Dunkin’ on Wednesday.

Pumpkin-flavored coffees and bakery items returned to Dunkin's menu on Aug. 16, 2023.(Dunkin')

The franchise announced that the seasonal favorite flavor would be back on Aug. 16.

Dunkin’ also posted a statement on behalf of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte [PSSL] through the Dunkin’ Social Media Manager located in Canton, MA in response to questions about when the flavor would return.

In addition to the PSSL, Dunkin’ said the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin Munchkins, and pumpkin muffin also returned to the menu on Wednesday.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

