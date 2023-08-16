Sec. Galvin announces new grant program for domestic violence victims

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin visited Springfield Wednesday afternoon to announce a new grant program for providers of services to victims of domestic violence.

The $100,000 program, which was included in Governor Healey’s budget earlier this month, will provide funding to organizations helping to spread awareness of the many services already available to those who have been abused, sexually assaulted, or stalked.

Galvin said he hopes the program will reach those who fear they will be without help or resources if they try to leave a violent situation.

