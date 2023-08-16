Springfield College grad helping Hawaiian high school rebuild after wildfires

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we continue to learn more about the devastation suffered by so many from the wildfires in Maui, we’re also learning more about ways people are trying to help and Springfield College graduate, who now lives in Maui, is leading one of those efforts.

It has now been a week since wildfires ravaged most of the town of Lahaina and changed the lives of those who survived. However, with all the destruction comes hope and someone leading fundraising efforts for those affected is Jonathan Conrad. He is a high school teacher at Lahainaluna High School in Maui and a 1997 graduate of Springfield College. Western Mass News spoke with Conrad’s sister, Heather Digirolamo, about the impact of these wildfires on the school community where her brother works.

“So, there’s about 80 to 90 percent of the people at the school, students, and faculty, have been affected. Many of them live right in that town, many of them lost their homes, many of them don’t have insurance. It was just complete devastation,” Digirolamo said. “They are going to need everything to rebuild again, right, from what you need to build a house, to what you need to put in it. They need clothes.”

Digirolamo told us her brother is working tirelessly to provide any help he can.

“So, he’s literally all hand on deck right now,” Digirolamo added. “For 20 hours a day, he is on his phone, he is the go-to guy. He’s the most senior staff now at that school and he’s got the connections and he just makes it happen. Whatever is needed, people go to him. They know that he’s going to follow through and get it done.”

It’s a work ethic she said started the moment Conrad graduated and it’s one that Charlene Elever, the director of the Center of Services and Leadership at Springfield College, told us is shared by every student there - past and present.

“It’s not a surprise to me that there is an alum that’s so involved there. I think Springfield College leaves, our students leave with a lasting commitment towards purpose, towards service to others and so, often we see our alumni and our current students step forward in times of tragedy as well as just on an everyday basis,” Elvers explained. “We have several other alums on the island and we will be working probably through our alumni network to find out from people who are there what the most pressing needs are and if there is a way that we can connect students with those needs.”

Conrad and the Lahainaluna High School Foundation are now fundraising to help students and faculty impacted by the wildfires. In the meantime, Digirolamo said she can’t wait to see her brother again and wishes she could offer more support.

“Oh my God! I would give him the hugest hug and I’m so grateful that he’s okay, knowing that a lot of people are not, and I feel terribly about that and I would just be right there to be his right-hand person and I would be his runner and whatever he needs to continue to make things happen and help the people in Lahaina. I would be right there, helping him,” Digirolamo said.

If you wish to contribute to the fundraising efforts by Conrad and the Lahainaluna High School, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
Hospitals across western Massachusetts and the entire country are seeing more cases of COVID-19...
CDC Report: Concerns rise due to spike in COVID-19, new variant cases
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Shaquan Morales
Springfield Police: stabbing suspect cut off GPS ankle bracelet
Several people are facing charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Springfield.
3 people arrested, gun seized following Springfield traffic stop
This summer has been a tough one for farms in western Massachusetts with the extreme heat and...
Montague farm preparing for fall after challenging summer
Hampden Co. sheriff to miss annual cookout after testing positive for COVID-19
Hampden Co. sheriff to miss annual cookout after testing positive for COVID-19