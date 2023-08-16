Springfield Police recover several guns, arrests made near home on Marble Street

Police recovered several guns from a home on Marble Street in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police recovered several guns from a home on Marble Street in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived at around 5:30 p.m. we saw a few police cars parked outside the home.

Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told us that multiple arrests were made.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

