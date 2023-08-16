Springfield Police: stabbing suspect cut off GPS ankle bracelet

Shaquan Morales
Shaquan Morales(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a man over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Edgewood Street on Sunday afternoon for a reported stabbing, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who added that when they arrived on-scene, they found an adult male victim and a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Shaquan Morales of Springfield.

The victim, whom police said is known to Morales, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Morales allegedly fled the area and police saw his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet fall off.  He was then found hiding in a Sycamore Street garage.  A K-9 officer and his K-9 partner were able to convince Morales to come out of the garage and was taken into custody.

Walsh noted that Morales was wearing the ankle bracelet because of a pending firearms case stemming from a 2021 arrest and he allegedly tried to cut off his ankle bracelet when he reportedly stabbed the victim with scissors.

Morales is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and gun-related charges related to a probation warrant.

Walsh explained Morales also has open breaking and entering charges stemming from a 2022 arrest and a prior firearms conviction from a 2020 arrest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
2 people dead, children injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
Hospitals across western Massachusetts and the entire country are seeing more cases of COVID-19...
CDC Report: Concerns rise due to spike in COVID-19, new variant cases
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

As we continue to learn more about the devastation suffered by so many from the wildfires in...
Springfield College grad helping Hawaiian high school rebuild after wildfires
Several people are facing charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Springfield.
3 people arrested, gun seized following Springfield traffic stop
This summer has been a tough one for farms in western Massachusetts with the extreme heat and...
Montague farm preparing for fall after challenging summer
Hampden Co. sheriff to miss annual cookout after testing positive for COVID-19
Hampden Co. sheriff to miss annual cookout after testing positive for COVID-19