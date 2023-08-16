Springfield Police: stabbing suspect cut off GPS ankle bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a man over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Edgewood Street on Sunday afternoon for a reported stabbing, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who added that when they arrived on-scene, they found an adult male victim and a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Shaquan Morales of Springfield.

The victim, whom police said is known to Morales, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Morales allegedly fled the area and police saw his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet fall off. He was then found hiding in a Sycamore Street garage. A K-9 officer and his K-9 partner were able to convince Morales to come out of the garage and was taken into custody.

Walsh noted that Morales was wearing the ankle bracelet because of a pending firearms case stemming from a 2021 arrest and he allegedly tried to cut off his ankle bracelet when he reportedly stabbed the victim with scissors.

Morales is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and gun-related charges related to a probation warrant.

Walsh explained Morales also has open breaking and entering charges stemming from a 2022 arrest and a prior firearms conviction from a 2020 arrest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.