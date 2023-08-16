Springfield Public Schools holds commencement ceremony for class of 2023

Graduation Cap
Graduation Cap(Pexels via MGN)
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A commencement ceremony was held on Tuesday evening at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The ceremony was for high school seniors who attended Springfield Public Schools summer session.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were in attendence to congratulate the class of 2023.

The event began at 6 p.m.

