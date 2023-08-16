Victim of deadly shooting on Boston Road in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released into Saturday’s homicide on Boston Road in Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Abdikadir Hussein of Springfield.

Officers responded to the area of Boston and Parker Streets at 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a car crash and two gunshot victims.

The female victim remains in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

