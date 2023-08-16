Victim of deadly shooting on Boston Road in Springfield identified
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released into Saturday’s homicide on Boston Road in Springfield.
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Abdikadir Hussein of Springfield.
Officers responded to the area of Boston and Parker Streets at 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a car crash and two gunshot victims.
The female victim remains in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation.
