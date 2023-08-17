VIDEO: 2 endangered sea turtles released back into Nantucket Sound

WEST DENNIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two critically endangered sea turtles are back in the ocean, thanks to the New England Aquarium.

On Thursday, aquarium staff released two Kemp’s ridley turtles, named Sopresine and Rotelle, back into Nantucket Sound after they became stranded on Cape Cod in December. After their stranding, the turtles were transported to the facility’s Sea Turtle Hospital for treatment of hypothermia-related medical conditions. The names, which came from this year’s theme of pasta and noodle shapes, were chosen following a tradition by aquarium staff, volunteers, and interns to name those turtles that received

“These two sea turtles clearly demonstrate how, despite their severe life-threatening illnesses and the many associated challenges, they can fully recover when given a chance,” said New England Aquarium’s Senior Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Tuxbury in a statement.

Officials found that Sopresine was emaciated and had severe pneumonia that was treated with antibiotics and antifungal medications, including a nebulizer.

They added that Rotelle was one of the most critical turtles they had this stranding season and developed bacterial sepsis and bone infections, which required extensive treatments including surgery and several medications. It also required nutritional support administered via a tube placed into the stomach.

Rotelle’s movements – including where the turtle swims, feeds, and travels - will now be tracked using a satellite tag in an effort by researchers to protect ocean habitats and animals.

During the 2022 cold-stunning season, the New England Aquarium treated 518 live sea turtles. Officials noted that once they are stabilized, veterinarians and rescue biologists examine the animals that may need further care, while others are cleared to travel to other rehab facilities.

Any turtles with more critical injuries stayed long-term at the aquarium, while others were sent to partner organizations for rehabilitation.

Thursday’s event marked the last release of turtles for the season for the aquarium.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.