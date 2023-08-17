Businesses worry about Main Street proposed renovations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 19 million-dollar road project to revamp Main Street in Northampton has some people who live and work there concerned.

We caught up with some business owners who tell Western Mass News about some of the issues they have with the proposed changes.

“Removing parking, I think that the majority of people tell me they pop into Main Street. They often say on my way home if there is parking I’ll shop downtown,” said Anna Bowen, owner of Strada Shoes.

“Making the lanes 1 lane in each direction and making parking all parallel and reducing the parking significantly is not a good idea for businesses,” said Judy Herrell, owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream.

According to the plans for the project, the current angle parking would turn into parallel parking spaces. Taking the total number of parking spaces from 1536 spaces to 1518.

The project does cite parking garage accessibility as a priority.

Also proposed, a widened sidewalk and bike lane paths going through downtown and taking down the number of traffic lanes.

Some residents tell Western Mass News they think these ideas pose a greater safety risk to pedestrians.

“I have specific concerns about cyclists being struck when making right turns, about pedestrians stepping off the curb and into the cycle lane about passengers exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and injuring themselves on cyclists. what I would like to see in the city do a trial run of this,” said one Northampton Resident

We took their concerns to Northampton city councilor at large Marissa Elkins. She tells western mass news, she’s heard some of these concerns before and is continuously committed to addressing them as the project moves forward.”

“I would say that this whole process and this project has been the product of over 20 or 30 meetings since 2020 seeking input and discussing the design and that whole impetus behind the project is because of safety,” said Elkins.

Elkins adds, the city also plans to help out businesses through the construction process.

“Our challenge is to be very serious and real and help businesses with the challenge that will be construction during the period of time when that is going to be done. There is going to be some short-term pain and the city is going to have a challenge ahead of it,” said Elkins.

Important to note, those we spoke with say they’re not completely opposed to a Main Street change.

Marc Warner has been a transportation planner for over 30 years.

He tells Western Mass News he believes the city should do a trial run by blocking off lanes and creating temporary bike lanes for the proposed changes before construction starts.

“I don’t know this for a fact but there are tools for transportation planners to use to discern this and so far the city hasn’t done that,” said Warner

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2025.

