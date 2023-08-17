Comedian Jacob Williams to perform at MGM Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This Saturday, Roar Comedy Club at MGM Springfield is hosting a comedian with a unique style. His name is Jacob Williams and he has a 16-year background in comedy. You may have even seen him on your television screen or while scrolling through YouTube.

I do have kind of a self-deprecating style,” Williams explained.I just try to talk about dating and real things that have happened to me and awkward experiences that hopefully people can relate to and I just try to come up with one liners and jokes that hopefully come from a real place.”

In addition to his special on YouTube, Williams has been featured on shows like America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and he just wrapped up filming his 12th season of the popular MTV show Wild ‘N Out, hosted by Nick Cannon

I definitely probably don’t seem like I fit in and like they almost changed the name to Mild ‘N Out when I joined,” Williams added.

He told Western Mass News that these shows helped kickstart his comedy career adding that it’s been a humbling journey.

Someone saw me on that show and approached me to do stand up at the Barclays Center last year,” Williams explained. “Which was pretty crazy. There were all these celebrities like Lil’ Kim was on the show. They were like ‘She goes first’ and I was like ‘That makes sense. She opens up for me all the time. We’re both really successful, like she has a Grammy, I had a grandma at one point.’”

If you’re planning to check out Williams set on Saturday, he told us that fans can expect a similar style to the comedy on his YouTube special but with all new material.

You can CLICK HERE for more information or tickets.

