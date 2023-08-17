Community Leaders meet to address gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic Sarno led a working meeting today with various leaders from multiple organizations this afternoon, addressing their ongoing efforts on how to combat gun violence in the city.

“Have we had a tough couple of weeks? Has it been a challenging summer with this national epidemic of gun violence? Yes, it has been in the city of Springfield,” said Sarno.

The message was clear throughout the meeting. It all starts with the youth and making sure they have the proper resources available for them city-wide.

“We talked with the Boys and Girls Club YMCA that we’re going to start to do a universal membership where youth will be able to wherever neighborhood they live in they will be able to use our organizations whether they are part of the South End, they can go to the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club,” said Wes Jackson, a Director of South End Community Center.

Springfield Deputy Police Chief, Lawrence Akers, acknowledged how important those programs are for youth given his firsthand experience.

“I wasn’t born a police officer, I got into my fair amount of trouble too. So a lot of the people from these agencies kind of gave me goosebumps because I was given a second chance by some of these agencies, they may not have been in existence back then but maybe called something different now. Boys and Girls Club and those are ones that saved me from being one of those numbers also,” said Akers.

This group of community leaders is expected to continue meeting as new solutions are put into place.

