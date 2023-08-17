Family: girl injured in Springfield shooting has died

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned that one of the children injured in Monday’s fatal shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield has now died.

The little girl’s family confirmed the devestating news to us Thursday afternoon. She was just ten years old.

It has been three days since 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks was shot and killed and two of her grandchildren hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an upstair neighbor, 34-year-old Victor Nieves, opened fire on the family before fatally killing himself.

Now, we are learning one of the grandchildren passed away Thursday morning at Boston Children’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, we spoke with Fairbank’s daughter, Alyssa Straight, exclusively on her way to visit her niece.

“My sister needs me there because I need to support her. She’s honestly living my worst nightmare right now and she needs our support all the way because this is something no one should have to go through. No one should have to worry about losing their mom and their daughter in one day,” Straight explained.

Straight also told us her niece and nephew who were also in the house at the time of the shooting are doing as well as they can be.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help the family out with funeral and hospital costs. The page has already collected more than $19,000 towards their $25,000 goal.

