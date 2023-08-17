Family reacts to stolen dog returning home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Last week we brought you the story of 9-year-old Marcelino and his mom.

Both were desperate to find Cosmo, their 10-year-old terrier mix best friend, who was stolen from the hands of Marcelino at Myrtle Street Park in broad daylight.

“I was excited. We got Cosmo back!” cheered Marcelino.

Now, Cosmo is back!

Marcelino’s mom, Felicia Berard, got a phone call from someone offering good news just moments after Western Mass News first shared the news that Cosmo was missing.

“We got a call, later on, the day after we did the story, and around 4 p.m. or so, a woman named Donna out of Wilbraham said, ‘I think I found your dog,’ and she sent me a flyer that was out in Boston of a dog just like him. They were, you know, getting him set up for adoption and doing stuff for him. I just couldn’t believe how far he had traveled. We actually picked him up in cape cod last Sunday.”

On Wednesday we caught up with them, at the same place where it all happened.

Berard, recalling the moment they first saw Cosmo again.

“It was really an emotional moment. to see him run out and run up to us and just do a few circles, coming up to each one of us, just being so happy,” said Berard.

She tells us after speaking with the Springfield detective in charge of the investigation, they still have no leads on who took Cosmo.

Berard considers herself lucky and will make sure the next few days are easy for Cosmo.

“Try to do a lot of the things he likes doing. A lot of walks. We’re going to a lot of, we’re going to have a checkup from all the stuff going on. He’s been through a lot. "

Cosmo was away from home for ten long days. But now that he is back with his family, all of them are treasuring every moment they have together.

