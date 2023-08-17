LIVE : Springfield officials address recent uptick in gun violence

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss proactive measures to help curb a recent uptick in gun violence.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and Health and Human Services Secretary Helen Caulton-Harris, will hold a briefing at approximately 2 p.m. to address their latest meeting and ways they are looking to mitigate the violence.

Western Mass News will have more on this story and will have the latest starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40

