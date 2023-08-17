Neighborhood reacts to Murder-Suicide on Berkshire Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the days following the tragic incident, neighbors have come here to pay their respects and pray for the children who are fighting for their lives.

34-year-old Victor Nieves walked downstairs from his apartment on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield and opened fire after forcibly letting himself into his neighbor’s apartment killing 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks and injuring three children, who police found hiding inside a bedroom.

Two of the children are now hospitalized for their injuries one is in stable condition at Baystate and the other was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, she remains in critical condition.

Now, family, and friends placing candles and flowers outside their homes.

We spoke with Mark St. John whose family lives here on Berkshire Avenue.

“My mother-in-law lives here and I couldn’t believe it. I feel for them with the kids. I have 4 kids, a nine-year-old, and it’s just, it’s sad. The grandmother, watching the kids. To have the grandmother have to sit there and watch the kids,” said St. John.

St. John says Monday’s tragedy was just the latest in a concerning pattern throughout the city.

“it just keeps getting worse every year. I know the police are trying their hardest but they need the community to come together. like I’ve said, it’s not guns that kill people it’s the people picking up guns and shooting people,” said St. John.

St. John says Monday’s fatal shooting made these streets feel unsafe.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you’d like to help out, there is a Gofundme page for the family.

